The Latest: Parents angered over stranded students

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in Minnesota (all times local):

St. Paul School District officials are apologizing to parents whose children were stranded at school until late Monday night because of the snow storm that dumped a foot of snow on the Twin Cities.

The district placed automated calls to parents about 7 p.m. to alert them that some students were stranded at school because buses got stuck in the snow. Parents vented on the district's Facebook page, angered that the district failed to heed forecasters' warnings about the snowfall.

School district spokeswoman Toya Stewart Downey says a handful of schools still had students in the building at 10 p.m. School district officials said had they known the city would get up to 8 inches of snow during the afternoon hours, they would have "taken a different course of action."

Both St. Paul and Minneapolis public schools were closed Tuesday, as were most schools in southern Minnesota.

More than a foot of snow in the Twin Cities has Minnesotans digging out from one of the largest snowstorms in recent years.

Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul closed Tuesday giving students a day to enjoy the mounds of snow left in their neighbourhoods .

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising against travel in southwestern Minnesota. The State Patrol responded to about 230 crashes statewide by late Monday night. Forty-one semis jackknifed and more than 400 other motorists skidded off snow-covered roadways.

Dozens of flights in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were cancelled Tuesday morning.

The fast falling snow Monday left some students stranded at school in St. Paul because their buses got stuck. The Star Tribune says in some cases, St. Paul police officers delivered students to their homes.

