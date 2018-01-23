The Latest: Remains of 5 workers found at gas drilling site
QUINTON, Okla. — The Latest on a fiery explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig (all times local):
3 p.m.
Officials say they have recovered the remains of five workers missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Tuesday personnel from the state medical examiner's office began searching for the workers about noon once the drilling site had been stabilized.
Morris says the bodies are being transported to Oklahoma City for identification.
Morris says the five employees who were killed were in an area of the drilling rig known as the "dog house" where the rig hands worked.
10:25 a.m.
Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Tuesday that the search for the workers has turned to a recovery mission after the Monday morning blast in eastern Oklahoma.
Three of the workers were employed by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Company president and CEO Andy Hendricks pledged a full investigation into the explosion.
Emergency management officials said Monday night that the fire was extinguished. Authorities say 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
7:20 a.m.
The search is resuming for five people who are unaccounted for after a fiery explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig.
Emergency management officials said Monday night that the fire was extinguished. Authorities say 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital, and five others remain missing.
The cause of the blast is not yet known.
