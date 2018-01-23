The Latest: Snyder gives his last State of State speech

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Gov. Rick Snyder's State of the State address (all times local):

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is delivering his eighth and final State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature.

The Republican's speech is underway at the Capitol. Goals for his last year in office include proposing a "Marshall Plan" to develop talent — which he plans to detail in coming weeks.

The governor also is expected to mention infrastructure- and environment-related proposals that will detail further next week. And he plans to indirectly caution lawmakers against the philosophy of cutting individual taxes without worrying about the future budget implications. Before the address, he told The Associated Press it is "wrong" to "spend money ... and hand the bill to your kids."

Snyder, who cannot run again because of term limits, is at odds with lawmakers who want to reduce individual income taxes. The Snyder administration has said tax cuts are already being phased in.

Snyder cannot run again because of term limits and is at odds with lawmakers who want to cut individual income taxes.

A year ago, he proposed no big legislative initiatives — instead touting the Medicaid expansion and progress in Flint, where his administration has primarily been blamed for the crisis with lead-tainted water.