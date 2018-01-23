Top Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker announces US House bid
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Dave Reed will run for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Reed formally announced the bid Tuesday in a campaign email, a few days after telling Republican Party officials about his plans.
Reed's announcement comes a day after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ordered the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts redrawn within weeks in a gerrymandering case. That creates the possibility that Reed won't live in the 9th District if it is redrawn.
The 39-year-old Reed's been in office since 2003 and majority leader for three years. The 9th District is solidly Republican and Reed likely faces a crowded GOP primary.
Republican lawmakers say Reed told them that he'll remain in the job of majority leader.
Shuster isn't running again after holding the seat since 2001.
