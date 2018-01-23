Trump pick who failed to win Senate support is leaving EPA
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety is departing the Environmental Protection Agency a month after withdrawing his nomination in the face of concerns over his ties to the chemical industry.
Michael Dourson has been a senior adviser to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. His online resume indicates his employment at the agency ends in January.
Democrats were united in opposing Dourson's nomination to head the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. He pulled out after two Republican senators said they would not vote for him.
EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox is praising Dourson's qualifications and wishing him "continued success in his future
The Associated Press reported in September that as a toxicologist Dourson accepted payments for criticizing scientific studies raising concerns about the safety of his clients' products.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy