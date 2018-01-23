Trump to invite France's Macron for first state visit
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to invite French President Emmanuel Macron to the U.S. on the first state visit of the Trump administration.
That's according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the visit before it was announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Trump is the first U.S. president in decades to close his first year without welcoming a counterpart on a state visit.
The designation means Macron will be welcomed to the White House with a South Lawn arrival ceremony followed by talks with Trump. He'll also be the
Trump was Macron's special guest at a Bastille Day celebration last year that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.
