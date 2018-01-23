US pulled multiple ways in Syria as Islamic State recedes
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is struggling to define the U.S. mission in Syria now that Islamic State extremists have been mostly ousted.
Turkey's new military offensive in Syria has laid bare how a dizzying array of alliances in the war-torn nation is growing even more convoluted.
Either the Americans must abandon Kurdish forces who fought alongside them in Syria but are detested by Turkey, or a profound rift with a NATO ally appears inevitable.
The U.S. had a more compelling case while the Kurds spearheaded the anti-Islamic State fight. But even the Trump administration acknowledges Turkey's frustrations aren't entirely misplaced.