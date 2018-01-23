News / World

US pulled multiple ways in Syria as Islamic State recedes

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks to enter combat and join a military offensive on a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria, at a staging area in the Hatay province,Turkey near the the border with Syria.Turkey launched an operation, codenamed Olive Branch, last week against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in Afrin, Syria that it deems a terror group. The operation codenamed Olive Branch is on its fourth day. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks to enter combat and join a military offensive on a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria, at a staging area in the Hatay province,Turkey near the the border with Syria.Turkey launched an operation, codenamed Olive Branch, last week against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in Afrin, Syria that it deems a terror group. The operation codenamed Olive Branch is on its fourth day. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is struggling to define the U.S. mission in Syria now that Islamic State extremists have been mostly ousted.

Turkey's new military offensive in Syria has laid bare how a dizzying array of alliances in the war-torn nation is growing even more convoluted.

Either the Americans must abandon Kurdish forces who fought alongside them in Syria but are detested by Turkey, or a profound rift with a NATO ally appears inevitable.

The U.S. had a more compelling case while the Kurds spearheaded the anti-Islamic State fight. But even the Trump administration acknowledges Turkey's frustrations aren't entirely misplaced.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular