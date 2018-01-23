Virginia Senate passes bill to allow guns in churches
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has passed legislation aimed at allowing guns in church in response to a deadly church shooting in Texas.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted along party lines Tuesday to approve the measure, which would repeal a state law prohibiting weapons in a place of worship during a religious service.
A state Attorney General's opinion from 2011 says current law already allows Virginians to carry guns in churches, subject to a church's permission. But GOP Sen. Ben Chafin, the bill's sponsor, said the legislature needed to clarify and cement the right to carry a gun in church into law if a church allows it.
Last year, a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at a Baptist church in Texas, killing more than two dozen worshippers.
