Young Hong Kong activist Wong bailed again pending appeal

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said a court granted him bail on Tuesday so he can appeal a second prison sentence related to 2014's "Umbrella Movement" protests in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

"Hello World. The court approved my bail application," the 21-year-old Wong tweeted after the hearing.

Last week he was sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to a contempt charge for failing to obey a court order to leave a protest camp during the 79-day pro-democracy protests that brought parts of Hong Kong to a standstill.

A two-judge panel at the High Court agreed with Wong's lawyers that the trial judge failed to consider his young age at the time of sentencing, local broadcaster RTHK reported.

In a separate case, Wong has also been granted bail as he appeals a six-month prison sentence at Hong Kong's top court for an unlawful assembly conviction.