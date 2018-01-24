Anti-corruption mission denounces legal reforms in Honduras

MEXICO CITY — An international commission to root out corruption in Honduras has denounced recent legislative changes that block its investigation of five lawmakers on charges of embezzling public funds.

The Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission in Honduras says that the changes would obstruct ongoing and future investigations and since they are retroactive, potentially allow imprisoned public officials to challenge their convictions.

The mission said in a statement Wednesday that the Jan. 18 reforms require all public spending to be evaluated by the country's court of auditors for a period of three years. During that time, no civil or criminal judicial action can be taken.