Army to send female infantry, armour officers to 3 more bases
WASHINGTON — As more female soldiers move into frontline combat jobs, the Army's top leaders have decided to integrate female officers into infantry and
The decision comes a year after the first women began enlisting in the ground combat units, and it will send female officers to Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, and Fort Bliss in Texas. The increase — from two bases now to five — means that there will be women in infantry and
The expansion has been in the works for months, as Army commanders tracked how many female enlisted soldiers and officers chose the newly opened infantry and
Army Col. Mike Lawhorn, spokesman for U.S. Army Forces Command, told The Associated Press that under the new plan, female soldiers would be included in one or two brigades at each base. But the uneven numbers of women choosing the combat jobs could result in female
Over the next year, as more women enlist and graduate as officers, brigades at more bases will be integrated, according to an Army plan described to the AP. Those would include infantry and
Lawhorn said the expansion decision was based on feedback from commanders and officers in the units that have already been integrated.
"The goal of the deliberate phased integration is to set conditions for the successful integration of the junior women soldiers arriving from initial entry training," Lawhorn said, adding that the officers will begin arriving at the three bases this spring and summer.