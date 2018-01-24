Baltimore officer charged with faking video of drug find

BALTIMORE — A grand jury has indicted a Baltimore police officer on charges of fabricating evidence and misconduct.

The evidence in question is a video from a police body camera released in July by the public defender's office. It shows an officer appearing to place a soup can in a trash-strewn lot, then returning to the scene shortly afterward, picking up the can and discovering a baggie of drugs inside it.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Wednesday that a grand jury returned the indictment. She described the charges against Officer Richard Pinheiro as "another example of our office applying justice fairly and equally."