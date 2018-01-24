Bus crash kills 8, injures 15 in northwest Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities say a bus has crashed into a ravine in the country's northwest near the border with Mexico, killing at least eight people.
Volunteer firefighters report that at least 15 more people were seriously hurt.
The crash Wednesday evening took place in the town of San Pedro Necta, in Huehuetenango department.
