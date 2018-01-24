EU warns Romania against backtracking on corruption fight

BRUSSELS — The European Union is warning Romania about reneging on its commitment to fight corruption and wants the country's parliament to rethink its approach to new justice laws.

Tens of thousands of Romanians protested last weekend against the legislation, which critics say will make it harder to prosecute crime and high-level corruption.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy warned Romania on Wednesday "against backtracking," and said the Commission will examine the legislation for any "impact on efforts to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and combat corruption."

Romania has remained under Commission monitoring since joining the bloc in 2007 to ensure that it fights corruption and organized crime. The monitoring was intended to last three years.