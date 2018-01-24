Full school bus slides down icy street, students unhurt

SUTTON, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts town say no one was hurt when a school bus full of middle and high school students slid backward down an icy road and crashed into a stopped car.

A nearby resident captured video of the crash early Tuesday in Sutton. Neither vehicle was badly damaged, and the bus continued on to school after the crash.

Later Tuesday, a Sutton school van crashed into a pole. Two adults and a child were hospitalized after that crash.