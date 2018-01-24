Grand Junction selects new director for tourism department
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The city of Grand Junction has selected a new director for its tourism and marketing department.
The Daily Sentinel reports Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Fogarty will lead Visit Grand Junction and is set beginning in her new role in March 5.
Fogarty is coming to department after leading Visit Estes Park for three and a half years.
Under that time, the department has won awards and transformed the town's image from a seasonal destination to a year-round draw.
The 48-year-old will replace Debbie Kovalik, who has served as director since the department's inception in 1990.
Kovalik will retire in February.
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com
