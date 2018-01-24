Groups call for shutdown of brutal Indonesia animal markets

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Campaigners are calling for the closure of Indonesian animal markets touted as tourist attractions where dogs are bludgeoned by the thousands and blow-torched alive.

One of the markets on the island of Sulawesi, known as Tomohon Extreme Market, was previously listed on TripAdvisor as a must-see attraction until animal welfare groups complained. Local tour operators and officials continue to promote the markets as destinations.

Indonesian animal welfare groups filmed two notorious markets in Sulawesi that sell dog meat and say the treatment of the animals was "brutally cruel."