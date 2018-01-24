Guatemala prosecutors detail probe into Odebrecht bribes
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors have revealed details of an investigation into $17.9 million in bribes allegedly paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to local officials, politicians and private citizens.
Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes across the region to win government contracts.
Chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana said Wednesday at a news conference that investigators have records for bank accounts used for the payment and receipt of bribes.
Former Communications Minister Alejandro Sinibaldi is alleged to have
Also purportedly involved was former presidential candidate Manuel Baldizon, who was detained recently in Florida on an international arrest warrant. Baldizon is alleged to have received at least $1.3 million as a product of bribes.
