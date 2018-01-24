Inmate who killed an Alabama officer seeks stay of execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys for an Alabama inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his Thursday execution for killing a police officer.

Attorneys for 67-year-old Vernon Madison on Wednesday argued a judge should not have sentenced Madison to death when jurors recommended life imprisonment.

Alabama lawmakers last year abolished the practice of allowing judges to override a jury's recommendation in capital cases.

Madison is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection for the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte. Schulte had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison. Prosecutors have said Madison crept up and shot Schulte in the back of the head.