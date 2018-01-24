Israel official doubted Palestinian protest icon, her family

JERUSALEM — A senior Israeli official says he led a secret parliamentary investigation into the family of a Palestinian girl who has become a protest icon and who is being held for slapping Israeli soldiers, questioning whether they were a "real" Palestinian family because of their Western appearance.

The stunning comments by lawmaker Michael Oren are the latest twist in a case that has turned into a public relations headache for Israel.

Oren, a deputy minister, said on Wednesday that Ahed Tamimi's family was examined partly because of their appearance, including "blond-haired, freckled" children in "Western clothes."

He says his probe, held two years ago, concluded that "someone" was paying for children to scuffle with soldiers to tarnish Israel's image abroad.