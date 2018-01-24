Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart nominated for Emmy award
SALT LAKE CITY — Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her work as a special correspondent on a television program.
The Deseret News reports Smart shared the news Tuesday in an Instagram post.
Smart, a special correspondent for "Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen," says she can't believe she was nominated.
Other recent accomplishments by Smart include helping produce the Lifetime movie "I Am Elizabeth Smart" and being the subject of a two-part A&E documentary titled "Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography."
Both shows retold Smart's 2002 abduction from her Salt Lake City home and her captivity for nine months.
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com
