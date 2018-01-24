Kremlin rejects talks of boycotting the Olympics - for now
MOSCOW — The Kremlin has dismissed talk of an Olympic boycott after some of Russia's top athletes were barred from competing at the Pyeongchang Games.
Asked whether the Kremlin might consider a boycott in light of the new restrictions, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said "right now it is important to avoid words like 'boycott.'"
Peskov said the Russian government is going to focus on communicating with the International Olympic Committee to defend its athletes.