Lock it for a latte: Police offer coffee to curb car thefts
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have come up with a hot plan to curb a spike in local car thefts.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced at a news conference Wednesday that drivers visiting a designated convenience store next Tuesday will get a free coffee — or soda — if they show their car keys to officers there.
CMPD Capt. Jonathan Thomas said part of the issue is people leaving cars running to warm up, but he said too many people keep an extra key inside their cars for convenience.
Officials say more than 230 cars have been stolen in Charlotte in 2018, a 31
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
VIDEO: Police lay weapons charges after 40 animals in distress seized from rural Calgary property
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police
-
Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
-
Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts