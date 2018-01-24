Man gets $75K in police suit for arrest in Baltimore unrest
BALTIMORE — A jury has awarded $75,000 to a man who sued two Baltimore police officers for excessive force during unrest prompted by a black man's fatal injury in police custody.
The Baltimore Sun reports 26-year-old Larry Lomax was awarded the money Wednesday. Lomax was among several who sued after their arrests during unrest following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray.
Lomax's lawsuit said officers doused his face with pepper spray before arresting him. His arrest was captured on video, which showed officers dragging him by his long hair or shirt collar while he was incapacitated.
Lomax sued Lt. Christopher O'Ree and Sgt. Keith Gladstone in Baltimore court, accusing them of battery and acting with excessive force. Lomax says he was pleased by the outcome.
Neil Duke, the officers' attorney, declined comment.
Gladstone is retired from the department.
