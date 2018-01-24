Markets Right Now: Health care, retail lead stocks higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Health care and consumer-focused companies are rising in early trading as stocks look to extend their winning streak to a fourth day.
Medical device, drug and infant formula maker Abbott Laboratories climbed 3.6
United Continental plunged 8.6
The dollar weakened further after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the declining dollar is good because it helps U.S. exporters. Gold climbed 1.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average added 97 points, or 0.4