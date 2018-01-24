Markets Right Now: Health care, retail lead stocks higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Health care and consumer-focused companies are rising in early trading as stocks look to extend their winning streak to a fourth day.

Medical device, drug and infant formula maker Abbott Laboratories climbed 3.6 per cent Wednesday after reporting a strong fourth quarter.

United Continental plunged 8.6 per cent after saying it will ramp up flights at a faster pace over the next three years.

The dollar weakened further after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the declining dollar is good because it helps U.S. exporters. Gold climbed 1.2 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,846.