N. Korea hockey players come to South for joint Olympic team
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement the North Korean athletes arrived in the South on Thursday morning along with a coach and two support staff.
The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern South Korean training
The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women's hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions.
The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
-
Police lay weapons charges after 40 animals in distress seized from rural Calgary property
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute