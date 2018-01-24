NBA: Sports leagues deserve a cut of sports betting revenue

ALBANY, N.Y. — The NBA says it should get a cut if states such as New Jersey and New York legalize sports betting.

A league executive told New York state lawmakers Wednesday that the leagues should receive one per cent of the total amount bet on their games if betting is allowed to expand.

NBA Senior Vice-President Dan Spillane says professional athletics deserves the money because it provides the basis for sports gambling. He says leagues also should have the right to restrict bets on their own events.

While the NBA once opposed legalized betting, Spillane says it now favours a law, preferably a federal one, subjecting it to strict regulations.