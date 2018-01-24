Overpass collapses on truck in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — Officials in Brazil's second largest city say an unknown number of people were injured when an overpass above a major avenue collapsed.
Rio de Janeiro's Fire Department said the overpass collapsed Wednesday afternoon on a truck on Avenida Brasil, one of the main thoroughfares in and out of the city.
The department's press office said the number of victims is still unknown. Local media reported at least two people were injured.