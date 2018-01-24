Pakistani suspect in child killings brought before tribunal

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani court has given police two weeks to interrogate a suspect arrested in the brutal killings of eight children in the eastern city of Kasur.

Ahsanullah Chauhan, a police investigator, says the suspect, Mohammad Imran, was presented before a judge in Lahore on Wednesday, amid tight security.

Imran's arrest came two weeks after 7-year-old Zainab Ansari was assaulted and her body thrown in a garbage dump early this month. He is suspected in her death and in those of at least seven other children.

Zainab's death stirred outrage across the country and brought to light the other abductions and slayings by a suspected serial predator.