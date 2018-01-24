Rocky Mountain National Park nearly hits visitation record
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park almost set another visitation record in 2017.
The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the park's visitation last year was less than 2
Last year was the first time since 2013 the park hasn't set a visitation record.
The park says that visitation has increased about 40
The increased traffic has park managers evaluating ways to protect visitors. Last summer and fall, vehicle access was restricted during congested periods in the highly trafficked Bear Lake Road corridor, Wild Basin area and Alpine Visitor Center. Park managers will do so again in 2018.
