Sheriff: Deputy shoots man suspected of attacking woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida deputy fatally shot a black man who claimed to have a gun, though no weapon was immediately found.

Area news outlets report 38-year-old Corey Mobley was shot Tuesday night after Manatee County deputies responded to reports of a woman being attacked at a gas station.

The sheriff's office says Mobley and the woman, who are separated, were exchanging children at the Bradenton station when Mobley began hitting the woman. The man fled before deputies arrived, but was spotted soon after.

Deputies say they chased Mobley behind a home, and he claimed at least twice to have a gun. Authorities say the deputy shot Mobley several times when he reached into his waistband. No gun was found.