SpaceX fires engines on big new rocket in launch pad test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test.

The Falcon Heavy briefly roared to life for the first time Wednesday at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. All three boosters — 27 engines in all — were tested. The thunderous booms could be heard at the press site three miles away, as huge white clouds of engine exhaust billowed upward. Everything appeared normal.