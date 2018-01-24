Stocks skid as technology companies fall; dollar tumbles
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are sinking at midday Wednesday as losses for Texas Instruments and other chipmakers, as well as Apple, pull technology companies lower. The dollar is weaker after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the declining dollar is good for U.S. exporters, suggesting he isn't likely to try to stop the currency's recent slide. Gold and silver prices jumped. Airlines are falling sharply after United Continental said it plans to ramp up capacity.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,839 as of noon a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78 points, or 0.3
TECH TROUBLE: Texas Instruments dropped $7.26, or 7.1
Elsewhere, Apple lost $2.11, or 1.2
DOLLAR DOWN: Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he's not concerned that the dollar has weakened because when the dollar goes down, it makes U.S. goods less expensive in other markets. That tends to help companies that sell a lot of products overseas, including technology and industrial companies. The ICE US dollar index fell almost 10
Mnuchin said the dollar's strength reflects the performance of the U.S. economy, and it's grown at a faster pace recently. He also downplayed concerns that China plans to cut back on its purchases of U.S. Treasurys.
The dollar dropped to 109.07 yen from 110.30 yen. The euro advanced to $1.2391 from $1.2294.
Gold climbed 1.2
STUCK ON THE TARMAC: United Continental plunged after it said it's planning more aggressive growth over the next few years. It's aiming to increase its passenger-carrying capacity by 4 to 6
Delta Air Lines dropped $3.67, or 6.1
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65
SPIN CYCLE: Appliance maker Whirlpool continued to rally as the weaker dollar could boost its sales outside the U.S. It makes most of its sales in foreign markets. The stock rose 3.5
GE MEETS THE SEC: General Electric had a solid fourth quarter, but the stock dropped after it said it's being investigated by federal regulators after disclosing a $15 billion charge to cover miscalculations by its North American Life & Health insurance business. The stock lost 41 cents, or 2.4
SORRY, GEOFFREY: Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart and saddled with $5 billion in debt, said it will close 20
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 64 cents, or 1
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX slumped 1.1
