The Latest: Alaska marijuana testing labs being audited

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board meeting (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A state laboratory is auditing two marijuana testing facilities in Alaska amid concerns with discrepancies in potency-testing results between them.

Erika McConnell, director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, says the audits are being by the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Environmental Health Laboratory.

The Marijuana Control Board earlier this month issued a "public service announcement" about testing inconsistencies, which it said it is investigating. One lab claims that the same sample of marijuana product varied widely in potency tests between the two labs.

The board urged consumers to use care and "good sense" in choosing and consuming marijuana.

___

9:45 a.m.

A new chairman has been elected to lead the board that regulates Alaska's legal marijuana industry.

Mark Springer of Bethel was chosen to replace Peter Mlynarik (MLYN'-arh-ik) as chair of the Marijuana Control Board during a meeting Wednesday in Juneau. Brandon Emmett, who holds an industry seat on the board, was elected vice chair.

Mlynarik, who held the board's public safety seat, resigned earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Justice changed its policy on marijuana enforcement. He said the department's decision removed the underpinning on which Alaska's industry is based.