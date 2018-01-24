The Latest: Pence's vote wins Kansas governor's confirmation
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to an ambassador's post (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, giving his home state a new leader.
Brownback planned to resign as governor, but his office in Topeka was not expected to release the details until Thursday. His departure will automatically elevate fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor.
Brownback tweeted his thanks to Trump, Pence and the senators who supported him, saying he's looking forward to starting in the job.
Colyer said he thinks Brownback will serve in his new position wisely.
But Tom Witt of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas expressed strong disappointment.
___
3 p.m.
Senate Republicans needed a deciding vote from
Pence arrived in the chamber Wednesday afternoon and cast the final vote to cut off debate on Brownback's nomination. That clears the way for a final vote to confirm Brownback in the post.
Senators voted along party lines, 50-49. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee were absent.
The conservative Republican governor is a
If Brownback is confirmed, fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary
-
Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
-
Jordan Peterson's highbrow self-help book urges you to embrace your inner lobster
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police