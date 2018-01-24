The Latest: Thousands without power in high Reno winds
RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter storm blowing into the Sierra (all times local, PST):
3:30 p.m.
Strong gusty winds ahead of a winter storm blowing into the Sierra have knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Reno area.
NV Energy reports the hardest hit area is in Stead north of Reno, where about 4,200 customers lost power at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Outages also are affecting about 330 homes in north-central Reno and another 80 in the Carson City area.
Winds have been gusting in excess of 40 mph (64 kph) at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Reno-Sparks and Carson City area until 4 a.m. Thursday, and until 4 a.m. Friday at Lake Tahoe.
11:52 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front into Friday.
It's in effect around Lake Tahoe from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday in Reno-Sparks.
The heaviest snow is expected at Tahoe Wednesday night and late Thursday afternoon. Whiteout conditions are possible over Sierra passes.
