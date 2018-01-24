The Latest: Woman shot in Las Vegas attack to leave hospital

PHOENIX — The Latest on a Las Vegas shooting survivor (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

An Arizona woman is smiling and talking three months after she was shot in the head during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jovanna Calzadillas was accompanied by her husband and two doctors as she made short, prepared statements about how she was doing during a Wednesday news conference a day before her scheduled discharge from a Phoenix hospital.

Calzadillas says a part of herself changed the night of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas but she will come back stronger.

Doctors say Calzadillas was critically injured and had told her family she would likely not survive.

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself after firing on a crowd attending an outdoor country music festival from his room on the 32nd floor of a resort, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

___

10:20 a.m.

