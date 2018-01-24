Trucker gets 6 months for involvement in crash that killed 3

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Massachusetts truck driver who caused a crash that killed a 26-year-old man and two children on a Connecticut highway has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Gerard Dube, of Swansea, Massachusetts, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to three counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say the 62-year-old Dube was driving a tractor-trailer when he rear-ended a car slowing for congestion caused by a prior accident on Interstate 95 in Waterford in October 2014.

The crash killed Darin Robinson, 3-year-old Dacari and 9-year-old Sanaa. The children's mother and Robinson's fiancee, Baughnita Leary, was badly injured.

Leary hugged and said she forgives Dube in court.