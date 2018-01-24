Trump heads to Swiss forum to showcase economic policies

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is in salesman mode as he heads to a global summit in the Swiss Alps.

Trump is set to arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday to declare that the United States is open for business. His attendance at an annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has prompted questions.

Trump is set to address the invite-only crowd on Friday. He is expected to showcase the booming U.S. economy and measures like his recent tax overhaul, and declare support for trade practices he views as fair.