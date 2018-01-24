Vote by Pence advances nominee for religious freedom post
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans needed a deciding vote from
Pence arrived in the chamber Wednesday afternoon and cast the final vote to cut off debate on Brownback's nomination. That clears the way for a final vote to confirm Brownback in the post.
Senators voted along party lines, 50-49. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee were absent.
The conservative Republican governor is a
If Brownback is confirmed, fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.