Work requirements may prompt more states to expand Medicaid

WASHINGTON — Conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.

Expanding Medicaid to cover more low-income adults has meant billions of additional federal dollars for hospitals and medical service providers in the 32 states that have taken the option offered under what's commonly called Obamacare. But 18 conservative states including Texas and Florida have held out, often arguing against the expansion on ideological grounds.

Being allowed to impose work requirements may sway some conservatives.