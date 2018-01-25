$1.75M or 174 bitcoins? Choice is yours for Delaware estate

NEWARK, Del. — A sprawling Delaware estate could be yours for just 174 units of currency.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports an agent with Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty, Michael A. Kelczewski, is offering the chance to purchase the 4.2-acre (1.7-hectare) property with bitcoin, the international cryptocurrency that enables peer-to-peer transactions without a middleman.

The home is listed at $1.75 million. A single bitcoin's value in U.S. dollars has ranged wildly recently, but at this week's value, the house would cost 174 bitcoins.

Kelczewski says he hopes the option will attract international buyers, because find luxury buyers in the area is challenging.

Kelczewski says an attorney would handle the bitcoin transaction, which would essentially translate to an all-cash deal.

