10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP READY TO PLAY SALESMAN

In his debut at the annual economic summit in Davos, the U.S. president will argue that his "America First" agenda can go hand-in-hand with global co-operation .

2. WHAT TRUMP'S 'LOOKING FORWARD' TO

Answering questions under oath in the special counsel's probe of Russian election interference and the president's possible obstruction in the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

3. IVANKA TRUMP'S BRAND SCRUTINIZED IN CHINA

When China Labor Watch confronted the now presidential adviser with charges of labour abuses at its Chinese suppliers, her company refused to engage, an AP investigation finds.

4. 'POSSIBLY THE MOST PROLIFIC SERIAL CHILD SEX ABUSER IN HISTORY'

That's what a prosecutor called the once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes.

5. HOW EGYPTIAN BUSINESSMEN ARE AIDING EL-SISSI

Loyalists of Egypt's president are handing out cash and food to poor voters as they try to gather tens of thousands of signatures to support his bid for re-election in March.

6. CENTRISTS DREAMING BIG FOR MIDTERMS

Washington's partisan brinksmanship is fueling new efforts to reduce the two parties' influence on U.S. politics and launch the campaigns of independents around the country.

7. UNITED NATIONS ISSUES DIRE WARNING FOR ROHINGYA

Attacks on the minority Muslim group appear to be continuing in Myanmar and it is not yet safe for the hundreds of thousands of refugees living in Bangladesh to begin returning home.

8. WHAT COULD DERAIL STOCK MARKET'S RISE

The duration of the bull market, inflation, central bank policy, unrealistic expectations, a trade war and a real war are potential threats.

9. 'FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD'

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

10. WHO WAS ELECTED TO COOPERSTOWN