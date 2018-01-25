21 groups warn US against Palestinian refugee funding cuts

AMMAN, Jordan — The leaders of 21 international humanitarian groups have urged the U.S. to reconsider its decision to withhold $65 million from the U.N. aid agency for Palestinian refugees, warning of "dire consequences" if funding is cut.

They say they are alarmed by the Trump administration's link between aid and political objectives. In a letter to Washington's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and other top officials, published Thursday, they write that this marks a "dangerous and striking departure from U.S. policy on humanitarian assistance."

Haley has linked aid to the Palestinians to their willingness to resume negotiations with Israel.