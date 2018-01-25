Amateur German historian finds likely stretch of Berlin Wall
BERLIN — An amateur historian says he's discovered a lengthy stretch of the original Berlin Wall in a wooded area of the German capital.
Christian Bormann told the dpa news agency Thursday he first stumbled across the 80-meter (yard) stretch of the wall in the Pankow
The East German-built Berlin Wall divided the city's communist East from the democratic West from 1961 to 1989. Its demolition began in 1990 and only a few original stretches remain in place today as memorials.
It went through several iterations over the decades, and Berlin Wall Memorial spokeswoman Gesine Beutin says if Bormann has found a stretch of the original brick wall, it needs to be preserved.