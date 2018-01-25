AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Trump: Would 'love to' face Mueller questions _ under oath

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared late Wednesday he's "looking forward" to being questioned — under oath — in the special counsel's probe of Russian election interference and possible Trump obstruction in the firing of the FBI director.

Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House. As for timing, he said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."

He said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "There's no obstruction whatsoever."

The full scope of Mueller's investigation, which involves hundreds of thousands of documents and dozens of witness interviews, is unknown. And there have been no signs that agents aren't continuing to work on ties between Trump's campaign and a Russian effort to tip the 2016 election.

Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison by a judge who proudly told him, "I just signed your death warrant."

The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which more than 150 women and girls offered statements about being abused by Larry Nassar, a physician who was renowned for treating athletes at the sport's highest levels. Many confronted him face to face in the Michigan courtroom.

"It is my honour and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.

Nassar's actions were "precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable," she said.

When the hearing ended, the courtroom broke into applause. Victims and prosecutors embraced at the conclusion of the grueling 16-month case.

Accuser: Ex-doctor "ruled by selfish and perverted desires"

More than 150 women and girls came forward in a Michigan courtroom to confront Larry Nassar, the former gymnastics doctor who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting people under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the governing body that also trains Olympians. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, but the sentencing hearing was open to all of his accusers. Here are excerpts of some victims' statements over the last week.

Gymnast Rachael Denhollander was among the first victims in September 2016 to publicly accuse Nassar of molesting her. She was the last of Nassar's accusers to speak a remarkable seven-day sentencing hearing. She said at 15 she went to him suffering from back pain and was sexually assaulted for a year under the guise of medical treatment. During her statement she at times spoke directly to Nassar.

"You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires, a man defined by his daily choices over and over again to feed that selfishness and perversion. You chose to pursue your wickedness no matter what it cost others."

Trump open to letting Dreamers 'morph into' citizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's open to an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally.

"We're going to morph into it," Trump told reporters. "It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years."

Trump's pronouncements came as the White House announced it would be unveiling a legislative framework on immigration next week that it hopes can pass both the House and the Senate. The president's remarks amounted to a preview of that framework. He said he'll propose $25 billion for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and $5 billion for other security measures.

But immediately after Trump spoke, a senior White House official stressed the idea of a pathway to citizenship so-called Dreamers was just a "discussion point" in the plan that the White House intended to preview to the House and Senate later Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the administration's thinking on a contentious issue that has roiled lawmakers for months.

Captured USS Pueblo displayed as N. Korean propaganda prize

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Fifty years after it was seized by North Korea, the USS Pueblo is the only U.S. Navy ship held captive by a foreign government. And though mostly forgotten in the United States, the "Pueblo Incident" for North Korea remains a potent symbol of military success.

The spy ship, attacked and captured 50 years ago this week, sits in the frozen Potong River on the edge of the sprawling "Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum" complex in central Pyongyang, where thousands of North Koreans are brought each day to hear the North's version of how their country, against all odds, defeated the Americans in the 1950-53 Korean War and has been fighting off the hostile Goliath ever since.

Amid an escalating flow of rhetorical attacks on Washington for allegedly trying to sour North-South relations ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, North Korea's state-run media have played up the anniversary as a milestone in the country's continuing struggle against the United States, now over leader Kim Jong Un's development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In a story commemorating the anniversary, North Korea's official news agency quoted a naval officer as saying the ship is a symbol of how the United States will suffer a "crushing defeat" if it infringes on the country's sovereignty. It said a student visiting the ship felt the "pleasant sensation of a victor" as he looked at photos of the American crew.

The ship has been extensively refitted to heighten its dramatic impact.

Kushners drop much-criticized effort to raise Chinese cash

NEW YORK (AP) — The family real estate company once run by Jared Kushner is no longer seeking $150 million from Chinese investors for a New Jersey building project after months of criticism that the company was playing up its White House ties to raise the money.

A person familiar with the fundraising effort said this week that the company has stopped trying to raise money from wealthy Chinese to help pay for One Journal Square, a planned 66-story residential, retail and office complex in Jersey City, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Ethics experts blasted the Kushner Cos. last May after Jared Kushner's sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, mentioned her brother at a presentation to prospective investors in Shanghai. The presentation included a photo of Donald Trump, and Chinese ads included vague promises that the project had "government support" and was "founded by celebrity developers." The company, which cancelled other appearances in the country, denied it was seeking to benefit from its White House ties.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, resigned as CEO of Kushner Cos. last year to become a senior adviser to the president.

The Jersey City project is just one of several by the Kushner family company, but it has been thrown in the spotlight as a test of whether the people close to Trump are profiting from his presidency.

Undeterred by failed appeal, Brazil's da Silva vows to run

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is charging ahead with his plans to run for Brazil's presidency again, even after an appeals court unanimously upheld a graft conviction against him and added years to his prison sentence.

Da Silva was wildly popular as president in 2003-2010 and he has been leading the polls for October's presidential election. He was defiant in the face of Wednesday's court ruling.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, he proclaimed: "I am not worried about whether I will be a candidate for president or not."

The case alleged that while president, da Silva traded favours in return for the promise of a beachfront apartment. It is just one of a series of graft allegations against him amid a mushrooming corruption scandal roiling Brazil.

AP Interview: Richardson resigns from Rohingya refugee panel

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has resigned from an advisory panel on the massive Rohingya refugee crisis, calling it a "whitewash and a cheerleading operation" for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The sudden resignation Wednesday of probably the panel's most prominent member, a former senior U.S. politician and diplomat who considered Suu Kyi a close friend, raises serious questions about international efforts to deal with the calamitous fallout of Myanmar military operations since August against the Rohingya Muslims that the United Nations has called "textbook ethnic cleansing."

It also offers possible insight into the thinking of Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate once revered as an icon of human rights whose leadership during the Rohingya crisis has shocked many outsiders.

Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and President Bill Clinton's energy secretary, castigated Suu Kyi for blaming outsiders for the crisis instead of looking honestly at military actions that have forced nearly 700,000 Rohingya to flee to squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh, where they have spoken of mass killings, rapes and the obliteration of whole villages in Myanmar.

"She believes there's a concerted international effort against Myanmar, and I believe she is wrong," Richardson said Wednesday evening in an AP interview at his hotel in downtown Yangon, the country's biggest city. "She blames all the problems that Myanmar is having on the international media, on the U.N., on human rights groups, on other governments, and I think this is caused by the bubble that is around her, by individuals that are not giving her frank advice."

6th woman alleges rape by Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Russell Simmons raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2016, joining five other women who have publicly levelled rape allegations against the music mogul.

Simmons, a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, denied the newest allegations as he did the previous ones.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court and seeks $5 million in damages, says Jennifer Jarosik went to Simmons' home in August 2016 for a meeting about a documentary she was making and Simmons had agreed to help produce.

The suit says he tried to have sex with her at the meeting. He raped her when she refused, throwing her on the bed and at one point knocking her on the floor, the suit said.