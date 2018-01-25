Authorities: 4 children die in Kansas house fire
A
A
Share via Email
PRATT, Kan. — Authorities say four children ranging in age from 4 years to 4 months have died in a house fire in Pratt, Kansas.
Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward says the fire was Thursday morning.
The Pratt Daily Tribune reports the children were trapped in the basement of the home.
Their mother, who survived, was flown to a Wichita hospital with severe burns.
A state fire marshal's office is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Pratt is about 80 miles (128.74
___
Information from: Daily Tribune, Pratt, Kan., http://www.pratttribune.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We've been used as scapegoats:' Halifax school board member sounds off at province
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police
-
'Dismissed:' Halifax craft brewery loses court fight with NSLC