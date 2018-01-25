Belarus blocks access to popular opposition website
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — Belarusian authorities have blocked access to a popular opposition
The Information Ministry said Thursday the move came after charter97.org, which features news and commentaries on Belarus, published material that violated the law on mass media. It didn't offer any specifics.
The
The Belarusian Association of Journalists denounced the move as an "unacceptable violation of freedom of speech" and demanded that the government explain the motives behind its decision.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 10 million with an iron hand for 23 years, showing little tolerance to dissent and independent media.