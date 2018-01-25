Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria's ruling coalition has survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which accused the government of failing to deal with widespread corruption.

The 240-member parliament on Thursday rejected the motion in a 131-103 vote. Six lawmakers were absent.

It was the first vote on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre -right government, which came to power in May.

The opposition accused the government of "having transformed corruption into a government policy." It said that 88.5 per cent of polled participants in public procurement this year said that the bids had been not objectively assessed.