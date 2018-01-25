Chinese mom pays price for husband's probe of Ivanka Trump

XIANGYANG, China — With two young children, Deng Guilian hadn't planned on going back to work. That changed after her husband was arrested while investigating labour abuses at Chinese suppliers for Ivanka Trump's brand.

Now the 36-year-old mom works the overnight shift at a karaoke parlour and stays in a dorm. She gets just three days off a month to see her kids.

She flashed an uneasy smile when she said, "They seem accustomed to not having their mom."